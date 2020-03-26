TOWN OF LA PRAIRIE

Three Janesville residents are competing for two seats on the La Prairie Town Board: Delores Hahn and incumbents Kirk Leach and Jeff Waller.

Waller would not provide information to The Gazette.

Delores Hahn

Age: Not provided.

Address: 5227 S. Milton Shopiere Road, Janesville.

Education: Bachelor of Arts degree from Beloit College and Master of Science in engineering from UW-Whitewater.

Job: Reading teacher at Clinton Middle School, instructor at Rock County Jail and Blackhawk Technical College.

Community service: Served 18 years on Clinton Public Library Board. Also is a Stateline Literacy Council and CASA volunteer.

Elected posts: Served eight years on Clinton Village Board.

Major campaign issue: I have long been interested in local government and would like to actively participate in the maintenance and growth of beautiful La Prairie Township.

Kirk Leach (I)

Age: 64.

Address: 3634 S. Van Allen Road, Janesville.

Education: Bachelor of Science degree in agricultural economics.

Job: President of Ed Leach Farms.

Community service: Rock County Farm Bureau, Stage One treasurer and board member.

Elected posts: Former Walworth County Board member. Member of La Prairie Town Board since 2012.

Major campaign issue: None.

