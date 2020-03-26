BELOIT
Six candidate are running to fill four seats on the Beloit School Board.
Incumbents Wendy Sanchez, Pam Charles and Stephanie Jacobs are seeking re-election.
They face challengers Maria Delgado, Spencer Anderson and Amiee Leavy.
Incumbent Jeff Klett is not seeking another term.
The top two vote-getters will serve three-year terms, the candidate with the third-most votes will serve a two-year term, the candidate with the fourth-most will serve a one-year term.
Spencer Anderson
Age: 23.
Address: 1679 Prairie Ave.
Job: Flight instructor.
Education: Bachelor’s degree in flight operations and minor in aviation management from the University of Dubuque.
Community service: Animal shelter volunteer while in college and took part in Azura Memory Care MOSAIC Dream Flight.
Major campaign issues: “Two of my major campaign issues are student and teacher retention. This has been an ongoing problem within our district.
"The main thing for a district is its enrollment. With fewer students in the district, this limits the amount of funding a district can receive. As funding gets restricted, a district gets forced to make cuts. While the district makes cuts, this most likely means more families will leave due to the loss of programs. This worsens the cycle. We as a board need to try our hardest to get ahead of this trend.
"When it comes to teachers, we need to find a way to attract and retain talent. Teachers currently feel like they are not unequivocally supported by administration. We must stop the trend of teachers moving to other area school districts. Teachers are the heart of our district. It is time we treated them like it.”
Pamela Charles (I)
Age: 63.
Address: 2227 Carnforth Place, Beloit.
Job: Retired registered nurse, currently manages investment properties.
Education: Associate degree in nursing from Los Angeles Pierce College in 1984.
Community service: American Red Cross Disaster Action Team volunteer, 2019-present; Beloit School Board, 2006-2009, 2016-present; Serve Wisconsin Board as governor-appointed volunteer sector representative, 2016-2019; Beloit International Film Festival volunteer, Beloit Meals on Wheels volunteer; Health Ministries for Haiti, volunteer nurse for mobile clinic and orphanage, 2010; Health Ministries for Haiti board member; president of Beloit Memorial High School Choir Boosters, Beloit Memorial High School Jazz Band volunteer, Band Boosters, Challenge Day volunteer, tutor, Beloit Memorial High School PTO, mentor for Aldrich Middle School Lunch and Learn program, AFS Intercultural Programs, volunteer host parent, Beloit Traffic Review Committee, Beloit Public Library Steering Committee, Beloit CrimeStoppers, Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts, first responder at Ground Zero on 9/11, volunteer rescue worker in New Orleans following Hurricane Katrina; and administered to Haitians immediately following the 2010 earthquake.
Major campaign issues: “Student discipline has been a problem for too long. I support the consistent and fair enforcement of a clear and concise code of conduct, support for our teachers as they address behavioral issues, and increasing mental health providers in our schools.
"To promote student success, there has to be a strong focus on our youngest students in grades 4K–4. It’s time to closely examine how we teach the basics, and seriously consider removing iPads from the classrooms of our youngest students.
"I will always be a good steward of taxpayer dollars, funding those things that will have the greatest effect on student achievement.”
Maria Delgado
Age: 41.
Address: 2429 S. Dewey Ave., Beloit.
Job: Lead economic support supervisor for Rock County Human Services.
Education: Bachelor's degree in human services and a minor in public administration from Upper Iowa University.
Community service: Currently a board member of Rock County YWCA, chair of Racial Justice Committee and co-chair of Racial Justice Conference. Participate in mock interviews for Beloit Memorial High School and past board member of Boys & Girls Club, HealthNet and CrimeStoppers. Assisted with financial education at Aldrich Intermediate School, participated with Meals on Wheels and the lunch and learn program at Beloit Memorial High School.
Major campaign issues: “I would like to see our district reflect diversity in all levels, starting with the board, administration, teachers and staff to correlate with the diversity we have in our communities. Our students and community need role models that look like them to whom they can relate and trust.
"We need to create an atmosphere of trust. Without it, we won't thrive nor can we collaborate. All stakeholders need to feel that they are being heard, and for this we need to create an open line of communication that is authentic and transparent."
Stephanie Jacobs (I)
Age: 58.
Address: 1670 Indian Road, Beloit.
Job: Retired principal.
Education: Master’s degree in curriculum and design from Concordia University; bachelor's degree in elementary education with a minor in music from UW-Madison.
Community service: Served on the former Beloit Board of Health, the Beloit Liquor Commission and served on the Beloit Housing Authority.
Major campaign issues: Hiring a servant leader superintendent, discipline and restoring building morale and culture.
Amiee Leavy
Age: 41.
Address: 2074 Cobblestone Court, Beloit.
Job: Professional educator.
Education: Bachelor's degree in chemistry from Alcorn State University and MBA from The Ohio State University.
Community service: Volunteered at Todd Elementary School, including serving as co-leader for Girl Scout Troop 7012.
Major campaign issues: “As a member of the School District of Beloit Board of Education, I will work to make sure discipline is handled with trauma informed care practices. We must always be mindful that we work with children of varying ages, and they will make mistakes and should have the opportunity to correct those miss-steps in a safe and supportive environment.
"We also have a responsibility to the other students in the classroom to make sure their learning environment is not disrupted. Balancing the needs of all our students is not easy but can be successfully done with the proper staffing and support.
"I will work to increase parent engagement through academic parent-teacher teams and similar programming. I believe the board of education has a responsibility to adhere to established policy. I am committed to transparency and support televising every board meeting.”
Wendy Sanchez (I)
Age: 42.
Address: 1314 Central Ave., Beloit.
Job: Bilingual economic support specialist at Rock County.
Education: Blackhawk Technical College.
Community service: Beloit Pride Softball.
Major campaign issues: Mental health, discipline, student and staff supports and the superintendent search.