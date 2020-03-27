BELOIT
Six candidates—three incumbents and three newcomers—are seeking four seats on the Beloit City Council on April 7.
The candidates are incumbents Regina Dunkin, Kevin Leavy and Mark Preuschl and newcomers Brittany Keyes, Paul Martin and Markese Terrell.
Regina Dunkin (I)
Age: 54.
Job: Community relations coordinator at Beloit Health System.
Education: Beloit College, Blackhawk Technical College and Fred Pryor seminars.
Community service: I initiated the first children’s program for the Beloit Survivor Center, Community Action’s Fresh Start Program, Beloit School District's Eclipse Charter School, and I did fundraising and construction of Merrill Community Center. I have served on many boards and committees, including the Family Service Association, Wisconsin Association of School Boards, National School Board Association, National Black Council of School Boards, and participated or led various groups in Beloit.
Elected posts: I was elected to the Beloit School Board from 2000-06 and Beloit City Council in 2016. I'm currently the first African-American female city council president.
Campaign priorities: Promoting employment opportunities, economic development and public safety.
Brittany Keyes
Age: 33.
Job: Physical therapist at Beloit Health System since 2015; athletic trainer for 12 years.
Education: Bachelor's of Science degree in athletic training and doctorate in physical therapy from the University of Iowa.
Community service: I am the founder of Beloit Plogging. It started in November of 2018, and so far we’ve picked up 350 bags of garbage. I also serve on the Alcohol Beverage License Control Committee, NAACP Beloit Branch's Education Committee and Wisconsin Health Professionals for Climate Action Task Force and am a member of the Beloit Rotary Club.
Elected posts: None.
Campaign priorities: I’d like to see us continuing our economic growth, working to improve transportation in the city and doing all we can to protect the environment.
Kevin Leavy (I)
Age: 57.
Job: Food service director at Aramark Corp.
Education: Associate degree in general business management from Madison Business College.
Community service: Former chairman of Blackhawk Technical College Board, deacon at Emmanuel Baptist Church.
Elected posts: Beloit School Board, Rock County Board.
Campaign priorities: Addressing the homeless population, making sure the city’s workforce represents the city, pursuing ways to have a job-ready workforce for new and existing businesses.
Paul Martin
Age: 55.
Job: Lieutenant for 29 years with the Beloit Fire Department, now retired.
Education: Beloit Memorial High School graduate (1982), Blackhawk Technical College, U.S. Air Force veteran.
Community service: Beloit Fire Department peer support member, appointment review board committee member, board member for the Beloit Citywide Softball League.
Elected posts: None.
Campaign priorities: Equal fiscal responsibility, economic development, public safety, community awareness.
Mark Preuschl (I)
Age: 64.
Job: Merchandising for T&G Retail Services, 21.5 years at Beloit Corp.
Education: Beloit Memorial High School graduate (1973), UW-Whitewater, Blackhawk Technical College, Rock Valley College.
Community service: Visit Beloit Board, Beloit Public Library Board, Beloit Plan Commission council representative, Beloit Janesville Symphony Orchestra Board.
Elected posts: Beloit City Council.
Campaign priorities: Seeing where we are going with economic development, finalizing the Beloit Snappers stadium plan, finding new ways to build on the success of ACTS Housing and developing affordable housing for everyone, and closing the Gateway Business Park tax increment financing district.
Markese Terrell
Age: 30.
Job: Forklift operator at Frito Lay for the last nine years.
Education: Beloit Memorial High School graduate (2008), attended UW-Whitewater.
Community service: Founder of ROJAS Boxing Gym; Merrill Elementary School after-school program volunteer; building relationships with youth in the Merrill and Hackett neighborhoods.
Elected posts: None.
Campaign priorities: Improving transit options for Beloit by expanding transit to the Gateway Business Park. I want to help people get access to good jobs in the Gateway. Youth engagement is also really important to me. I have been able to reach at-risk youth.