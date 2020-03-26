SHARON
Four candidates are vying for three seats on the Sharon Village Board on April 7.
The candidates are Robert Carlson, Marge Dreksler, Robert Sachs and Pamela Schutt.
The Gazette was unable to reach Robert Sachs for comment.
Robert Carlson
Age: 60.
Address: 103 E. Stateline Road, Sharon.
Education: Two-year business management program.
Job: Owner of Lookin' Good Turf & Snow Services.
Community service: Offered volunteer landscape and lawn care services for the Sharon Fire Department and library.
Elected posts: Former village president for six years and village board member for three years.
Major campaign issue: My main focus for getting re-elected is to keep taxes low while improving Sharon's infrastructure—roads, parks, plumbing, environment. I would also like to improve some of the events we have here in Sharon to bring more attention to the community: Fourth of July, Model A Days, Victorian Christmas. I'd like to do this hoping it would get the community together and more involved.
Marge Dreksler
Age: 68.
Address: 101 E. School St., Sharon.
Education: High school graduate with some college classes.
Job: Retired.
Community service: Program manager for Sharon Main Street Association from 2001-03.
Elected posts: None.
Major campaign issue: I aim to bring a different voice to the village board, a voice that will express the concerns and interests of the hard-working families who don't have the time to represent themselves. Although I know nothing about the politics of being on a village board, I am willing to learn and try to bring more transparency to village government.
Pamela Schutt
Age: 52.
Address: 161 W. School St., Sharon.
Education: Attended Blackhawk Technical College and McHenry County College and First Institute.
Job: Certified medical assistant at Advanced Reproductive Center.
Community service: Member of the American Legion Auxiliary, former member of Sharon Fire and Rescue.
Elected posts: Former secretary and treasurer for Sharon Fire and Rescue for eight years, village trustee for 10 years.
Major campaign issue: I finished working on a recodification book that was last updated 20 years ago. I also raised $50,000 with the community for new park equipment. I am now working on fundraising for a new dog park with a walking path for people on the outside of Raymar Park, keeping Sharon a great place to live.