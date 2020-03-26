SHARON
Residents Stacy Gallagher and Lori Lefel are vying for one seat on the Sharon School Board on April 7.
Stacy Gallagher
Age: 32.
Address: Would not provide.
Education: College certificate for dental assisting.
Job: Dental assistant and treatment coordinator.
Community service: Sharon Park Committee.
Elected posts: None.
Major campaign issue: I am running for Sharon School Board because this town means a lot to my family and me. Being born and raised here, I understand our school and children are the heart of this town. I hope to continue bringing values to them and support our students, staff and community.
Lori Lefel
Age: 38.
Address: Would not provide.
Education: Bachelor of Science degree in physical education from UW-Platteville and master's degree in professional development from UW-La Crosse.
Job: Adaptive physical education teacher in Beloit School District.
Community service: None.
Elected posts: None.
Major campaign issue: I want to be a board member because I'd like to help raise our district ranking by ensuring each child's needs are met within our schools. I would focus on ensuring tools are in place to help struggling students, challenge gifted students and make sure students feel safe at school.