ORFORDVILLE
An Orfordville Parkview School Board member who had announced he would resign if he were re-elected has changed his mind, citing the coronavirus pandemic as the reason.
Clay Hammes said in a letter to the Gazette on Thursday that he will serve if re-elected.
Hammes’ name is on the ballot. He announced his intention not to serve after the ballot had been finalized.
The election is Tuesday, but it's likely some Parkview voters have already sent in absentee ballots.
The others running for three seats on the board are Amanda Vogt and incumbents Don Bomkamp and Tina Suiter-Meyers.
Hammes wrote in his letter that he was president of the board for eight of the nine years he has served, and he decided to step down because he thought “we had accomplished a lot over the last eight years, things were going well, and Parkview was in an excellent position to face any challenges the future has in store for us. It seemed like the right time to walk away.”
Hammes continued, saying he made that decision not knowing about the pandemic.
"Because of this pandemic, and the challenges we will be facing for some time to come, I feel my experience and leadership skills are more valuable now than they have ever been, and my continued service on the board would be beneficial to the district,” he wrote.
Hammes said he apologizes “for any confusion this has caused.”