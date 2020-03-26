DELAVAN
Two long-time residents will compete for an open District 3 alderman position on the Delavan City Council.
Dave Malisow and Paul Wilson are both seeking their first term on the council in the April 7 election.
The two candidates both believe development should be a top priority for the city and say they would push for more growth in both downtown and residential areas.
Q: The Temperance House has received a raze-or-repair order. What are your thoughts on how the city should proceed with the property?
Malisow: "I don’t know how extensively everyone has explored it, but I’d like to see if the temperance house can be disassembled and moved to old world Wisconsin or somewhere like that so it can be reassembled for people to visit."
Wilson: “I grew up on the street right before the Temperance Hotel. My friend lived there. I think they have given the owner enough time to repair or sell it. With no action, I believe that I would vote to tear it down because the cost of rebuilding that… I understand that it’s very historic, but I would rather see a resting place or park bench. My vote would be to let it go.”
Q: What is one topic or issue that you think the city council should be paying more attention to and how would you affect change here?
Malisow: "One topic I think everybody looks at is what type of development should come to the city. Should there be more places to go out to eat? Should there be more places to shop? I think we should have more of a venue for entertainment and meeting as long as it’s price conscious. I don't think we need anymore big box things unless it’s a grocery store."
Wilson: "The city council has to help promote downtown. … We have a bunch of empty lots that I think if we were to bring in controlled housing and people, that would expand our tax base. Right now if a house is for sale it just goes so fast, and I think in order to attract business we have to have houses for people to live in as well."
Q: What makes you the best candidate?
Malisow: "I think I’m a very formidable candidate because I think of my youth, my experience in business and my desire to serve the community. I’ve got a young family so we’re still developing and growing with the community. That’s what I think makes me an attractive candidate."
Wilson: "I’m an honest person. I grew up here, and I care about Delavan. … I’m closely interlocked with the schools trying to promote schools. I’m just a native, and I care a lot about the community. I know several people on the council so reaching out and becoming a team to get things done, the transition would be easy."