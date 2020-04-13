Here are the unofficial vote totals for races in the April 7 election released Monday. Check marks are used to indicate winners. (I) signifies incumbents.

Rock County

Rock County Board

  • District 3 supervisor

> Danette Rynes (I): 942

Matt McIntyre: 685

  • District 4 supervisor

> Mary Mawhinney (I): 955

Tracy Thompson: 564

  • District 6 supervisor

> Robert K. Potter (I): 428

Brenton Driscoll: 325

  • District 14 supervisor 

> Shirley Williams: 352

John Petersen: 230

  • District 16 supervisor

> Jacob Taylor: 212

Phillip Owens (I): 86

  • District 20 supervisor 

> Wes Davis (I): 286

John Smecko: 164

  • District 21 supervisor 

> Pam Bostwick: 129

Terry Thomas (I): 75

  • District 23 supervisor 

> Doug Wilde: 118

Craig Gramke (I): 90

  • District 24 supervisor 

> Rich Bostwick (I): 158

Spencer Zimmerman: 98

Beloit

  • Beloit City Council

> Brittany Keyes: 1,678

> Regina Dunkin (I): 1,581

> Mark Preuschl (I): 1,454

> Kevin D. Leavy (I): 1,436

Paul Martin: 870

Markese Terrell: 760

  • Beloit School Board

> Aimee J. Leavy: 1,611

> Stephanie Jacobs (I): 1,476

> Maria R. Delgado: 1,386

> Spencer Anderson: 1,331

Wendy Sanchez (I): 1,177

Pamela Charles (I): 932

Town of Bradford

  • Town board, Supervisor 4

> Ben Wellnitz (I): 237

Fred Bobolz: 66

Brodhead

  • Mayor

> Troy Nyman: 613

Tim Stocks: 132

Clinton

  • Clinton Village Board

> Jason Aarud: 342

> Tracie Risseeuw (I): 282

> Jennifer Laatz: 264

Art Bushue (I): 160

  • Clinton School Board

> Sheri Mullooly (I): 1,077

> Gary Gilbank (I): 992

> Ronald Schut: 755

Elizabeth Price (I): 652

Evansville 

  • Evansville School Board

> Melissa Hammann (I): 1,615

> Ann Elliott: 1,604

> Curt Nyhus (I): 1,461

John Rasmussen (I): 1,312

Town of La Prairie

  • La Prairie Town Board

> Kirk Leach (I): 136

> Jeff Waller (I): 133

Delores Hahn: 79

Town of Magnolia

  • Referendum question: Should the town create an ordinance to allow ATVs/UTVs to be operated on town roads?

> Yes: 137

No: 95

Orfordville

  • Parkview School Board

> Tina Suiter-Meyers (I): 975

> Amanda Vogt: 958

> Donald A. Bomkamp (I): 957

Clay Hammes (I): 879

Walworth County

Walworth County Board

  • District 2 supervisor

> Joseph Schaefer: 1,432

Bill Norem: 1,354

  • District 3 supervisor 

> Brian Holt: 1,211

Tim Brellenthin:1,143

  • District 4 supervisor 

> Jerry Grant: 704

Kerstan Roeven: 401

  • District 5 supervisor 

> Ryan G. Simons: 1,276

Charlene Fell Staples: 990

  • District 6 supervisor 

> Kathy Ingersoll: 1,255

Mary Burpee: 895

  • District 8 supervisor 

> Daniel G. Kilkenny: 1,195

Sarah Hillman: 811

Village of Darien

  • Darien Village Board

> Sheila Stirmel: 155

> Kevin Atkinson: 139

> Cheryl L. Kaufenberg: 133

Daniel J. Slattery: 120

William Volmar, Jr.: 112

City of Delavan

  • Alderperson, District 3

> Paul E. Wilson: 334

David J. Malisow: 280

  • Mayor

> Ryan J. Schroeder: 1,078

Tommy Purcell: 884

  • Referendum question: Shall the person holding the office of Town Clerk in the Town of Delavan be appointed by the Town Board?

> No: 717

Yes: 657

Elkhorn 

  • Elkhorn School Board

> Paul Martell: 2,584

> Jenny Ray: 2,568

Adam Andre: 1,564

Village of Sharon

  • Sharon Village Board

> Pamela Schutt: 232

> Marge Dreksler: 199

> Robert Sachs: 197

Robert Carlson: 115

  • Sharon School Board

> Stacy Gallagher: 272

Lori Lofel: 123

