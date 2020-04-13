Here are the unofficial vote totals for races in the April 7 election released Monday. Check marks are used to indicate winners. (I) signifies incumbents.
Rock County
Rock County Board
- District 3 supervisor
> Danette Rynes (I): 942
Matt McIntyre: 685
- District 4 supervisor
> Mary Mawhinney (I): 955
Tracy Thompson: 564
- District 6 supervisor
> Robert K. Potter (I): 428
Brenton Driscoll: 325
- District 14 supervisor
> Shirley Williams: 352
John Petersen: 230
- District 16 supervisor
> Jacob Taylor: 212
Phillip Owens (I): 86
- District 20 supervisor
> Wes Davis (I): 286
John Smecko: 164
- District 21 supervisor
> Pam Bostwick: 129
Terry Thomas (I): 75
- District 23 supervisor
> Doug Wilde: 118
Craig Gramke (I): 90
- District 24 supervisor
> Rich Bostwick (I): 158
Spencer Zimmerman: 98
Beloit
- Beloit City Council
> Brittany Keyes: 1,678
> Regina Dunkin (I): 1,581
> Mark Preuschl (I): 1,454
> Kevin D. Leavy (I): 1,436
Paul Martin: 870
Markese Terrell: 760
- Beloit School Board
> Aimee J. Leavy: 1,611
> Stephanie Jacobs (I): 1,476
> Maria R. Delgado: 1,386
> Spencer Anderson: 1,331
Wendy Sanchez (I): 1,177
Pamela Charles (I): 932
Town of Bradford
- Town board, Supervisor 4
> Ben Wellnitz (I): 237
Fred Bobolz: 66
Brodhead
- Mayor
> Troy Nyman: 613
Tim Stocks: 132
Clinton
- Clinton Village Board
> Jason Aarud: 342
> Tracie Risseeuw (I): 282
> Jennifer Laatz: 264
Art Bushue (I): 160
- Clinton School Board
> Sheri Mullooly (I): 1,077
> Gary Gilbank (I): 992
> Ronald Schut: 755
Elizabeth Price (I): 652
Evansville
- Evansville School Board
> Melissa Hammann (I): 1,615
> Ann Elliott: 1,604
> Curt Nyhus (I): 1,461
John Rasmussen (I): 1,312
Town of La Prairie
- La Prairie Town Board
> Kirk Leach (I): 136
> Jeff Waller (I): 133
Delores Hahn: 79
Town of Magnolia
- Referendum question: Should the town create an ordinance to allow ATVs/UTVs to be operated on town roads?
> Yes: 137
No: 95
Orfordville
- Parkview School Board
> Tina Suiter-Meyers (I): 975
> Amanda Vogt: 958
> Donald A. Bomkamp (I): 957
Clay Hammes (I): 879
Walworth County
Walworth County Board
- District 2 supervisor
> Joseph Schaefer: 1,432
Bill Norem: 1,354
- District 3 supervisor
> Brian Holt: 1,211
Tim Brellenthin:1,143
- District 4 supervisor
> Jerry Grant: 704
Kerstan Roeven: 401
- District 5 supervisor
> Ryan G. Simons: 1,276
Charlene Fell Staples: 990
- District 6 supervisor
> Kathy Ingersoll: 1,255
Mary Burpee: 895
- District 8 supervisor
> Daniel G. Kilkenny: 1,195
Sarah Hillman: 811
Village of Darien
- Darien Village Board
> Sheila Stirmel: 155
> Kevin Atkinson: 139
> Cheryl L. Kaufenberg: 133
Daniel J. Slattery: 120
William Volmar, Jr.: 112
City of Delavan
- Alderperson, District 3
> Paul E. Wilson: 334
David J. Malisow: 280
- Mayor
> Ryan J. Schroeder: 1,078
Tommy Purcell: 884
- Referendum question: Shall the person holding the office of Town Clerk in the Town of Delavan be appointed by the Town Board?
> No: 717
Yes: 657
Elkhorn
- Elkhorn School Board
> Paul Martell: 2,584
> Jenny Ray: 2,568
Adam Andre: 1,564
Village of Sharon
- Sharon Village Board
> Pamela Schutt: 232
> Marge Dreksler: 199
> Robert Sachs: 197
Robert Carlson: 115
- Sharon School Board
> Stacy Gallagher: 272
Lori Lofel: 123