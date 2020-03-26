Bio boxes

Adam Andre

Age: 38.

Address: N6147 Red Wing Lane, Elkhorn.

Job: Vice president of sales for Nexapack, a packaging company headquartered in Massachusetts.

Education: Graduated from high school in New Jersey, attended Muhlenberg College in Pennsylvania but did not graduate.

Community service: None since recently moving to Elkhorn, but he is still involved with the Luol Deng Foundation and volunteers with South Sudan’s Olympic basketball team as a staff member.

Elected posts: None.

Paul Martell (I)

Age: 59.

Address: W5491 Briarwood Road, Elkhorn.

Job: Retired but used to teach technology education and engineering at the Elkhorn Area High School.

Education: Graduated from Cudahy High School and UW-Stout. He has a bachelor’s degree in technology education and manufacturing and a master’s degree in technology vocational education, both from UW-Stout.

Community service: Volunteers with the Lunch Buddies program with elementary students and helps with homework help and the maker faire.

Elected posts: Current post on the school board (elected in 2017), as well as about five years on the city’s Police and Fire Commission.