WHITEWATER
Two candidates are vying to represent District 4 on the Walworth County Board: incumbent Jerry Grant and Kerstan Roeven.
Jerry Grant (I)
Age: 82.
Address: 435 W. Starin Road, Apt. 112 AA, Whitewater.
Education: Whitewater High School graduate, FBI National Academy graduate.
Job: Retired police officer.
Community service: Whitewater Kiwanis Club and Whitewater Police Commission.
Elected posts: Whitewater School Board from 1983-98, Walworth County Board from 1998-2012 and 2018 to present. Currently vice chairman of Walworth County Board.
Major campaign issue: My priority is keeping in mind the best interests of my constituents and the county, which is currently debt free.
Kerstan Roeven
Age: 19.
Address: 375 N. Harmony Lane, Apt. 104, Whitewater.
Education: High school graduate, current UW-Whitewater student.
Job: Full-time student studying history education and political science.
Community service: Member of Circle K International.
Elected posts: None.
Major campaign issue: I want to address the issue of pollution. To combat pollution, I plan to enact a partial ban on single-use plastic straws in Walworth County, modeled after similar legislation passed in Milwaukee recently.