BELOIT
Absentee ballots for city of Beloit Wards 5, 6 and 7 will be reissued because Rock County Board candidate Jacob Taylor was left off the ballot, according to information from Rock County Clerk Lisa Tollefson.
Tollefson indicated new ballots would be printed and sent to all individuals who had previously requested an absentee ballot along with a letter of explanation and further instructions. Under state statutes, voters who return this second ballot will have their votes recorded and the first ballot if submitted will be spoiled and not recorded.
Voters who do not return the second ballot will have their first ballot counted. Records indicate about 200 absentee ballots have been issued in Beloit Ward 5, 6 and 7.
Voters who will be voting in person at the polls April 7 will be presented with the corrected ballot.
Taylor, who is running in county board Supervisory District 16, said initially he was frustrated to learn of the ballot error.
“I put a lot of work into getting on the ballot, and it seemed all my work was for nothing,” he said.
However, after talking with the clerk’s office, he was assured corrective measures are being initiated.
“I think they will do what they can to correct this mistake,” he said.