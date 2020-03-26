TOWN OF MAGNOLIA
Town residents will vote April 7 on a referendum to allow vehicles other than cars and trucks on town roads.
The referendum reads: “Should the Town of Magnolia create an ordinance to allow ATVs/UTVs to be operated on town roads?”
An ATV is an all-terrain vehicle with three or four wheels. The driver straddles the seat and steers with the handlebars.
A UTV is a utility-task vehicle and usually has room for a passenger and some cargo space. Drivers sit in a seat and drive with a steering wheel. UTVs usually have roll bars.
Under state law, neither one is allowed on public roads. However, if the machine is registered for private agricultural purposes, it can be used on private roads.
“Agricultural purposes” means the vehicles are used to transport farm implements, equipment, supplies or products around a farm or between farms, according to the Department of Natural Resources.
Children younger than 12 may operate an ATV on private property or if they are using it for agricultural purposes, but they may not drive on a public road, according to the DNR.
Town Clerk-Treasurer Graceann Toberman said several local residents brought the issue to the town board, which decided to put it to a referendum.
"They wanted to give the people a say," Toberman said.