EDGERTON
Incumbent Edgerton Mayor Christopher Lund has a new challenger for the first time in 12 years.
February's three-way primary between Matt McIntrye, Lund and former Police Chief Tom Klubertanz narrowed the race to two, with Klubertanz edging out McIntrye by 24 votes.
Lund secured just over half of the votes cast.
The Gazette asked the candidates these questions.
Q: What do you think are the major issues facing Edgerton?
Klubertanz: Streets are always a big topic that I’ve talked about. More could have been done to fix them—or at least make them look better. We’ve been waiting for somebody to take care of them, and we needed to find other ways to get them taken care of.
At the business park, things have been pretty stagnant since 2008 or so. We’ve got to find that why that is and maybe change some policies.
We can’t keep throwing the same solutions at the problems and expecting a different outcome.
Lund: Streets are always a big issue. State aid (for roads) has been cut back. We got a couple of really good grants that will help us pay for streets. We received $1.6 million for South Main Street, and we were able to find an additional $190,000 in the budget for street repairs.
We also got a grant to redo part of Rollin Street at no cost to the taxpayers.
The budget is always an issue, too. How do we stay within the budget without raising taxes?
Business and residential development—we need to find some ways to get residential development going.
Q: Why do you think you’re the right person for the job?
Klubertanz: I think it’s time for a change. I worked for 28 years with the Edgerton Police Department and was chief for the last 14 years. I have proven leadership, and I think I’ve gained the community’s respect.
Lund: My ability to work with the public, with city department heads and City Hall staff to keep the city moving forward.