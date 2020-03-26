DELAVAN
Delavan resident Sarah Hillman is challenging incumbent Daniel Kilkenny for the Walworth County Board's District 8 seat.
Sarah Hillman
Age: 28.
Address: 1411 Birchwood St., P.O. Box 146, Delavan.
Education: High school graduate.
Job: Self-employed.
Community service: Charity and volunteer work with church youth programs.
Elected posts: None.
Major campaign issue: Keeping taxes low, staying fiscally responsible and debt free, supporting limited government, maintaining a healthy local economy by supporting small businesses and individuals, citizen involvement, focusing on local issues and representing the needs of our district at the county level.
Daniel Kilkenny (I)
Age: 63.
Address: N3616 Elm Ridge Road, Delavan.
Education: Delavan-Darien High School graduate, Bachelor of Science degree and law degree from UW-Madison.
Job: Self-employed attorney.
Community service: Delavan Cemetery Association secretary, treasurer and trustee from 1984 to present; president of the Walworth County Cemetery Association from 1993 to present; secretary of the Lake Comus Protection and Rehabilitation District from 2012-18; board member for Land Trust of Walworth County from 2005-09; volunteer for Walworth County Family Court from 2004-06.
Elected posts: Walworth County Board, 2006-present; Darien Town Board, 2001-present; Delavan Lake Sanitary District, 1991-92.
Major campaign issue: Walworth County is under an emergency declaration due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The county has just hired a new county administrator. The county is facing extraordinarily difficult legal, financial, health and technical issues. Now more than ever, we need experienced elected officials to deal with whatever might come our way.