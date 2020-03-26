BELOIT
Two candidates seek to represent District 16 on the Rock County Board on April 7.
They are incumbent Phillip Owens and Jacob Taylor. The Gazette was unable to reach Taylor for comment.
Phillip Owens (I)
Age: 82.
Address: 726 Hackett St., Beloit.
Education: Some college.
Job: Retired owner of a Dairy Queen and manager of a trucking operation.
Community service: President of the Evenings Lions Club.
Elected posts: Former district commander for the United States Submarine Veterans Inc.
Major campaign issue: Maintain the nonpartisanship of the board and support the majority of board supervisors who function and operate in a manner that supports a nonpartisan status to improve the situation of Rock County residents.