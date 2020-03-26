MILTON
Four people are competing for two seats on the Milton School Board in the April 7 election.
The top two vote-getters will serve three-year terms.
Candidates Shelly Crull-Hanke, Karen Hall, Mike Hoffman and Dave Holterman offered these responses to three questions. Responses have been edited for brevity and clarity.
Q: What are the school district’s biggest challenges in the next three years? How can the district face these challenges and how can you help?
Crull-Hanke: The three biggest challenges will be budgeting, staffing and future growth.
What the district should do:
- Creative financing: With the operational referendum expiring, the district will need to look at creative ways to reallocate dollars. This could include looking at programming that is no longer needed or restructuring areas in order to best use the budgeted dollars. It also does not rule out presenting a future operational referendum to the citizens.
- Incentives/competitive pay scale: Attracting and retaining qualified staff is a priority. Creating a competitive salary structure, benefits package and a positive climate for our staff will lead to retention of our staff.
- Growth: Watching housing development market, creation of new businesses and working with chamber of commerce.
Hall: The three challenges are capital project completion, $2.5 million operational referendum and districtwide literacy.
How he can help: Keeping a close eye on the accounting for both the capital project and the operational referendum. Continuing to foster open, honest communication between the district, the construction team, community stakeholders and district taxpayers. I will continue to encourage the district administration to look at ways to make the district more financially responsible. I will continue to look at the curriculum and encourage staff to work at meeting each student where they are academically.
Hoffman: Working toward finishing the current building projects on time and on budget, with little interference to student learning, is a high priority for the district and the school board. In addition, hiring and retaining high-quality teachers should be a top priority. There is a teacher shortage nationwide and in the state. You can have the best facilities and great curriculum, but without top-notch teachers, you won’t have quality education.
Finally, there are pockets in the district where student achievement needs to improve. Student achievement should always be a high priority.
How he can help: My 30 years of working as a teacher in the district will be invaluable as the board works to meet these challenges. I will bring a perspective that is currently not present—someone who has been on the inside of the organization. I know how important board decisions are to hiring and retaining quality educators. These decisions have affected my life. I also understand how to improve student achievement. It’s what I’ve dedicated my life to for many years.
Holterman: We'll need to decide how we will maintain or improve our support for district programming. The current operational referendum will expire in 2021, and a plan on how to proceed will be paramount. The administration will need to formulate a recommendation; the board will need to consider the impacts on all stakeholders, and the public will need to be educated on whatever is presented to voters.
How he can help: I think my education, background in the financial services industry, and prior volunteer work can be helpful to both the board and the community as we consider our options. I'm a Milton graduate and a parent of three Milton students. I believe I have the ability to assess complex issues and work to find solutions that will support the education of our kids.
Q: Why should voters choose you?
Crull-Hanke: Having 28 years of experience in education, I have been involved with curriculum, budgets, diversity issues and negotiations. I have experience working on the board and being involved in many committees. My goal is to do what is best for Milton students and their families.
Hall: I have proven myself as a leader on the board. I have made smart and intentional decisions with the well-being of our district’s students in mind as well as our community partners and district taxpayers. I will continue to serve with an open mind, honesty, transparency and integrity.
Hoffman: I am the only candidate who knows the district from the inside out. That understanding will be a great asset to the board. I’m proud to have served in the district for 30 years, and I look forward to continuing to serve students, families and community members in a new capacity. I’m also the only candidate who has a master’s degree, and I have studied school finance, policy formation, curriculum development, and law and education.
Holterman: I think I offer the district a pragmatic approach to our challenges. My other areas of community service deal with volunteerism, education and economic development. I believe my background in these areas will help me choose a position that balances the interests of all of the district's stakeholders.