CLINTON
Four candidates are competing April 7 for three seats on the Clinton Village Board.
They are Jason Aarud, incumbent Art Bushue, Jennifer Laatz and incumbent Tracie Risseeuw.
The Gazette was unable to reach Aarud for comment.
Art Bushue (I)
Age: 78.
Address: 428 Karen Lane, Clinton.
Education: Bachelor of Arts degree from Southern Illinois University and Master of Business Administration degree from Eastern Illinois University.
Job: Retired.
Community service: Village park, library and senior center boards. Founded Clinton Community Floral Gardening and Tree City USA programs. Member of the village board's finance committee.
Elected posts: Clinton Village Board from 1994 to present.
Major campaign issue: Strive to provide optimum quality of life for Clinton residents, businesses and visitors while applying tax dollars most effectively and providing the optimum safety and welfare for the public.
Jennifer Laatz
Age: 48.
Address: 516 Westview Ave., Clinton.
Education: Bachelor of Business Administration degree in finance.
Job: Business manager at Beloit Public Library.
Community service: None.
Elected posts: None.
Major campaign issue: I look forward to being a conduit of our local government for the citizens of our community. I would also like to see more citizen involvement on government committees and boards to get fresh ideas for strategic growth for our small town.
Tracie Risseeuw (I)
Age: 56.
Address: 703 Shu-Lar Lane, Clinton.
Education: High school graduate, certified nursing assistant certificate.
Job: Medical staff office supervisor at Mercy Healthcare.
Community service: Member of the Dream Bigger Library Foundation, former vice president of Clinton Booster Club, treasurer of Clinton Junior Women Club and treasurer of the Clinton Summer Baseball Board.
Elected posts: Current village trustee.
Major campaign issue: I want to help build this community and help make a difference. I am open to any village resident to express their opinions and concerns anytime. The decisions we make can have a profound impact on the lives of our community, and I would like to represent those people and their concerns. We need people with humility, confidence, drive and determination to be of service and make a difference in our community.