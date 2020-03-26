CLINTON
Four candidates are seeking three board seats on the Clinton School Board on April 7: newcomer Ronald Schut and incumbents Gary Gilbank, Sheri Mullooly and Elizabeth Price.
Gary Gilbank (I)
Age: 55.
Address: 10027 E. Waite Road, Clinton.
Education: Clinton Community School District, bachelor's degree in architecture from Milwaukee School of Engineering.
Job: Owner of Gilbank Construction.
Community service: Clinton Public Library Foundation.
Elected posts: Current Clinton School Board member.
Major campaign issue: Focus on dealing with aging facilities and referendum, dealing with declining enrollment and the reduced funding and budget shortfalls that it creates.
Sheri Mullooly (I)
Age: 46.
Address: 8808 S. County Line Road, Clinton.
Education: Bachelor's degree in education, master's degree in curriculum and instruction.
Job: Educator and farmer.
Community service: Volunteer 4-H leader and Clinton School District volunteer.
Elected posts: Clinton School Board member.
Major campaign issue: I will support training for high-quality instructional practices and standards-based grading while encouraging staffers to expand their course offerings to meet the diverse needs of students. In addition, we will explore the best options for our declining facilities while cultivating a strong school-community relationship through our Community Activities Program.
Elizabeth Price (I)
Age: 25.
Address: 8010 S. Butterfly Road, Beloit.
Education: Bachelor of Science and Master of Science degrees from UW-Madison.
Job: Food scientist.
Community service: None.
Elected posts: Clinton School Board member and school board clerk.
Major campaign issue: Education has been an important part of my life because my mom was a teacher for 36 years. I believe providing each and every student the best education is the most important thing we as leaders and community members can do.
Ronald Schut
Age: 73.
Address: 901 S. Gustafson Road, Clinton.
Education: High school graduate, carpenter apprenticeship.
Job: Semi-retired carpenter.
Community service: None.
Elected posts: Clinton School Board member for nine years, Clinton Village Board and CESA Board of Control member for three years.
Major campaign issues: I would like to see the district continue and possibly expand their tech-ed training, and classroom space is very limited in that area. The board has been looking at going from three buildings to two, and I believe this can be done to meet the district needs in a very cost-effective way and still meet educational needs in a district that is experiencing declining enrollment.