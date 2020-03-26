JANESVILLE
One newcomer is challenging three incumbents for three seats on the Janesville City Council in the April 7 election.
Susan Johnson, a newcomer to politics, is running against incumbents Paul Benson, Richard Gruber and Paul Williams.
Benson was appointed to the city council last year to fill a seat left vacant by former council member Jens Jorgensen.
Gruber was appointed in 2015 and was elected for two terms after that.
Williams served on the council from 2000 to 2008 and returned in 2016.
A fifth candidate, William Beil, ended his candidacy in February days after The Gazette published a story about a 1998 domestic violence conviction against him.
The Gazette asked each candidate the same three questions. Here are their responses, edited for clarity and brevity.
Q: Do you think the city should continue offering tax increment financing assistance for residential projects, and if so, should that policy be reviewed or changed?
Benson: The council should pause residential TIF assistance until it knows whether new units will be absorbed.
About 500 units will become available in the next 18 months, and it is unknown how the COVID-19 pandemic will affect that process, he said.
Gruber: He is proud of Janesville for taking advantage of a new state statute that allows municipalities to keep TIF districts open for an additional year if the increment collected is used to fund affordable housing.
That was done to support the River Flats apartment project.
TIF decisions are not made in a vacuum, Gruber said, and the council should work with its partners across the county when deciding whether to approve TIF deals.
Johnson: TIF assistance is an important tool in supporting economic development.
Pay-as-you-go TIF deals provide little to no risk to the city and can help projects that would not be completed otherwise.
The completion of River Flats, an affordable housing project that was granted TIF assistance, will be a "godsend" as people try to put their lives back together after the COVID-19 pandemic.
Williams: The council needs to continue to monitor the community's ever-changing housing needs and make decisions accordingly.
Each housing project will have to be taken in and reviewed on its own merits.
Q: What specifically, if anything, should the city do to address homelessness?
Benson: "I think those that have the ability to help have the moral obligation to help."
The city should continue its homelessness task force and ongoing programs such as overnight parking and giving police officers resource cards that officers can hand out when they encounter someone who is homeless.
Gruber: The city can provide limited services regarding homelessness.
He supports a comprehensive, collaborative approach between public and nonprofit organizations to support the homeless community.
Johnson: The city has done a great job with the overnight parking program.
More work needs to be done in coordinating services between various organizations.
Rock County could do more to support the homeless populations, as it is tasked with providing social services.
Williams: The council needs to address access to affordable housing as an underlying reason for homelessness.
Social services to help the homeless community should continue to be provided by Rock County.
Q: How much of the financial burden should taxpayers shoulder to bring an indoor sports complex to Janesville?
Benson: There needs to be a significant private investment for the project to move forward.
He would not support changing the city's conservative debt limit policy to accommodate the proposed sports complex.
Gruber: The city council needs more details on the indoor sports complex before financing decisions can be made.
Organizers have yet to provide detailed plans on design, size and scope. The council zeroed in on the mall as a preferred site, but location is not yet final either.
"Nothing has convinced me that negotiations between the city and the mall are anywhere near conclusion," he said.
He does not support changing the city council's debt limit policy to accommodate the project.
Johnson: She would not support having taxpayers pay more than a third of the cost.
The city needs to be more cautious than ever with tax dollars as many lose their jobs in the COVID-19 pandemic.
She supports the project but believes the public health crisis will have a negative impact on the outcome.
Williams: The council needs to sit back and watch how COVID-19 regulations on businesses and gatherings will change and how long they will last.
Numbers might change depending on how badly the economy is affected by COVID-19. Money for the sports complex could be used to better support community members.
Factors such as the final cost of the complex and the private sector contribution will be important moving forward.
He believes the city could not afford to borrow more than $10 million for the project.