WHITEWATER

Incumbents are running unopposed in five of six races for Whitewater City Council and school board seats, and the race for the sixth seat features a former school board member.

Lynn Binnie of District 4, Matthew Schulgit of District 2 and James Allen, who holds an at-large seat, are seeking reelection to the city council in April.

On the school board, President Casey Judd and Clerk Steve Ryan are running to keep their seats.

In September, the board filled a vacancy by appointing Miguel Aranda, who said at the time that he would not run for election in spring.

Seeking to fill that seat is Thayer Coburn, who served on the board from 2006 to 2015. In an email Thursday, he said he left the board “to take a break and make room for some other voices to be heard.”

Coburn, 48, of 509 S. Franklin St., is one of the owners of The Coburn Company in Whitewater, which manufactures and distributes milking equipment and agricultural supplies, according to its website.

He said he wants to help manage tight school district budgets. He sees big decisions coming for the district in the next few months, including preparing for the potential dissolution of the Palmyra-Eagle Area School District and the hiring of a new district administrator.

“Our district has a great track record of providing quality education to its students and value to its taxpayers, and I will apply creativity, impartiality and good judgment to help continue that,” he said.

The election is April 7.