EVANSVILLE
Four candidates are competing for three seats on the Evansville School Board in the April 7 spring election.
The winners will join the seven-member school board for three-year terms.
Voters may vote for one, two or three candidates, which include newcomer Ann Elliott and incumbents Melissa Hammann, Curtis Nyhus and John Rasmussen.
The candidates answered these questions posed by The Gazette.
Q: Why are you running?
Elliott: “I have a love for children, and I think education is so important. I just want to be a part of those decisions. I want to make a difference.”
Hammann: “I feel like we’re on the right track, and I want to continue that.”
Nyhus: “Education is something that near and dear to me. I do a lot of mentoring at work.”
Nyhus said he has problem-solving skills related to his work as an engineer and his job at Prent. He also manages projects at work, which helps him to see a situation and separate personal feelings from making a good decisions based on the information.
Rasmussen: “I want to finish what I’ve got started. I’m interested in helping kids become what they can be.”
Q: Is there anything the school district be doing that it isn’t?
Elliott: No, however, “I think there’s always room for improvement, and I think the school district would agree with that. It’s always good to look at new ways to help develop our community. I would be open to new ideas.”
Hammann: “I feel like the school district is doing many of the things that I ran on originally, especially open enrollment.”
The district still is losing more students than are coming in from other districts, but the situation has improved dramatically in the last few years, she said. The middle school building project has started at the right time because the high school project is nearly paid off.
Nyhus: “No. I think we are in a role of continuous improvement. … You always need to be improving. You can’t sit still.”
Rasmussen: Not that I can think of. We’re keeping track of the budget, and we are mindful of the needs of the students and the taxpayers.”
Q: Should the school district be involved the construction of a new Evansville Youth Center?
Elliott: “I believe there should be a partnership. This is for the community, and it would be great if, as a school district, we could partner somehow with the youth center. … It would be great for the community and great for kids to have a safe place to be. I’m very much in favor of it. I would hope the school district could partner in some way, not financially necessarily, to make it work for everybody.”
Hammann: A committee recently presented its recommendations to the school board, which included building the center on the middle school grounds. The district has an interest in keeping kids engaged in community activities, so Hammann is amenable to discussing the idea, but middle-school green space is extremely limited, and the district would lose a softball field.
“I think the board needs to support the city as best we can without losing critical properties.”
Nyhus: The district and youth center could work well in developing the program together, but the district needs to look out for its interests. The biggest issue is green space for a new center. The district has a small amount of space per student.
Rasmussen: “I think the city and the schools need to work together to come up with a viable compromise to benefit the kids.”