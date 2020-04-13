EDGERTON
It was the first time in 12 years incumbent Edgerton Mayor Chris Lund had a new challenger.
Lund was able to hold him off.
Lund garnered 62 percent of the vote, defeating former Police Chief Tom Klubertanz. The final tally was 989 to 610.
Lund is now entering his seventh, two-year term as mayor. Two of the six city council members will be serving their first terms in office.
During his campaign, Lund touted the work the city had done to get streets fixed using state and federal grant money. That money allowed the city to do work without adding to the local taxes. Next year, the two-year South Main Street project will begin.
“That’s going to involve the infrastructure, too,” Lund said.
Rollin Street will also be done next year.
“I want to continue to work on street repairs,” Lund said. “We were able to put more money into the budget for crack filling and seal coating.”
In addition, the city is going to have to face the bills incurred during the pandemic. The election, altered working situations and other pandemic-related issues add up.
“Some of the functions of City Hall have changed drastically,” Lund said. “I don’t know how long that’s going to go into the future.”
Public interaction with staff at City Hall has been limited, and the city’s shared ride service had its hours cut.
Lund said he wants to make sure the city gets any federal or state funding available to help both the city and the local economy get back on its feet.
He credited city staff with the work they’ve done so far in capturing grant money.
“We have some really good staff working on it,” he said.
When the immediate crisis passes, Lund also wants to work on development efforts. Edgerton’s business park, which is on the north side of the city, has a handful of businesses but has struggled to attract more, despite its location near Interstate 90/39.