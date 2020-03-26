BELOIT
Newcomer Brenton Driscoll hopes to win incumbent Robert Potter's District 6 seat on the Rock County Board on April 7.
The Gazette was unable to reach Driscoll for comment.
Robert Potter (I)
Age: 38.
Address: 2518 Hawthorne Drive, Beloit.
Education: Attended the National Labor College in Maryland.
Job: Business agent for construction labor union Local 19 Heat & Frost Insulators.
Community service: President of the Southern Wisconsin Building Trades Council and five years as head coach for the Beloit Youth Hockey Association.
Elected posts: Two terms on Rock County Board.
Major campaign issue: I have a long history of leadership in our community, and I'm looking forward to continuing economic development for all of our county. I'm accountable, transparent and dependable. I fight for working families of Rock County.