JANESVILLE
Incumbent Rich Bostwick is being challenged for his District 24 seat on the Rock County Board on April 7.
The Gazette was unable to reach Bostwick for comment, but his opponent, Spencer Zimmerman, provided information.
Spencer Zimmerman
Age: 40.
Address: 462 S. Randall Ave. No. 3, Janesville.
Education: Associate degree in information systems technology from Community College of the Air Force and a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from Edgewood College.
Job: 2020 Census enumerator and presidential limousine service.
Community service: Four years of active study in the U.S. Air Force.
Elected posts: None.
Major campaign issue: Rock County is facing "$150,000 in borrowing and debt from overhaul of county property. I will work to reduce debt, which if left unchecked will cost taxpayers in interest and principal. Then we can provide services to those in need, build our reserves and work toward a AAA bond rating."