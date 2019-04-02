MILTON

In her third term as Milton’s mayor, Anissa Welch said she hopes to address the city’s aging fire station, among other issues.

The mayor was re-elected Tuesday with 50 percent of the vote in a three-way race with Loren Lippincott and Daniel Loofboro.

Welch served on the city council for two terms before being elected mayor in 2015.

Lippincott is the former chief of the Milton and town of Beloit fire departments. He retired from the Milton department in 2016 after 40 years in fire service.

Loofboro is a newcomer to local politics.

Welch said she was humbled when she saw Tuesday’s results and expected the race to be closer, considering there were three candidates. She received 856 votes, almost 300 more than Lippincott, who came in second, and nearly 600 more than Loofboro.

Milton’s fire station and fire department are among Welch’s main concerns, she said. She looks forward to getting more information so the city and town can make “a very thoughtful decision” about their future.

The Milton and Janesville fire departments began sharing services in early 2016 and started sharing administration in late 2017.

Some residents and local officials hope to review the shared services agreement with new Fire Chief Ernest Rhodes, who was sworn in last month.

Meanwhile, Milton’s fire station has been in a state of disrepair for years, and the Milton Joint Fire Commission is looking into building a new station or joining the Janesville department in building a station on the north side of Janesville.

An ethics complaint recently was lodged against Welch by David Lader, husband of former city council member Nancy Lader, regarding Welch’s participation in a meeting on whether to hold a mayoral primary election.

City officials dismissed the complaint after deciding it did not contain enough information to be forwarded to the ethics commission.