TOWN OF GENEVA

Voters will choose one of four candidates—all newcomers—to fill a position on the Geneva Town Board on Tuesday.

The Gazette was not able to reach candidates Jeff Monroe and Laura Woolard.

Kurt Hintz

Age: 30

Address: N3445 Como Road, Lake Geneva.

Education: Associate degree in business management.

Job: Operator, manager of Macs Moving and Storage/Como Road Storage.

Community service: None.

Elected posts: None.

Major campaign issues: “My main focus is to help the town of Geneva grow and expand by helping new small businesses. Our small town needs new, young life to thrive.”

Kathleen E. Scanlan

Age: 65

Address: W4090 Lincoln Drive, Lake Geneva.

Education: Master’s degree in law enforcement administration.

Job: Retired Chicago police lieutenant.

Community service: USO volunteer; Lake Como Beach Property Owners Association, Bylaw Committee.

Elected posts: None.

Major campaign issues: “I’ve attended Town of Geneva Board meetings and have observed a need for more accountability. I believe government should strive to keep its citizens aware of the decisions affecting their lives. In this, the Town of Geneva Board is lacking. Many of the taxpayers have no idea what the town board is doing until it hits them personally. I will strive to ensure that the board is more transparent.”