TOWN OF PLYMOUTH

Two men are competing for one position on the Plymouth Town Board.

Incumbent Bill Redmer is being challenged by Brad Inman.

Brad Inman

The Gazette was not able to reach Inman for comments.

Bill Redmer (I)

Age: 76

Address: 8705 W. Plymouth Church Road, Orfordville.

Education: Bachelor’s degree in government, Southern Illinois University; MBA in finance, Keller Grad School, Chicago.

Occupation: Farming Icelandic sheep and wine grape vineyard.

Community service: Youth girls travel softball team coach.

Elected positions: Incumbent town board supervisor and ordinance officer for town of Plymouth; commissioner of Hanover Sanitary District.

Major campaign issue: “I wish to continue to serve township residents fairly and intelligently without bias. I have no agenda. My job is to prepare and educate myself to successfully meet the many unique challenges rural towns with declining populations face today and all in the best interest of all the citizens of Plymouth Township.”

