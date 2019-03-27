TOWN OF CENTER

Lenny Heath, a local farmer who recently served on the Center Town Board and as town chairman, is challenging incumbent Dick Zanzinger for his seat on the town board.

Lenny Heath

Age: 62

Address: 1629 N. Roherty Road, Janesville.

Education: Associate degree from Madison Area Technical College.

Job: Farmer

Community service: None listed

Elected posts: Town supervisor from 1995-97 and 2007-09, town chairman from 2011-13 and 2015-17.

Major campaign issue: “Our focus needs to be put on road repairs and maintenance.”

Dick Zanzinger (I)

Age: 83

Address: 7442 Highway 11 West, Janesville.

Education: Janesville High School graduate, 1953.

Job: Farmer

Community service: Volunteers for the Rock County Dairy Promotion Council.

Elected posts: Various agriculture industry boards, including the Rock County Farm Bureau Board and Rock County 4-H Fair Board.

Major campaign issue: “I’d like to see better roads, more money for updates to roads and maintain roads. What money we do get, we have to spend it the best way to do the most good.”

