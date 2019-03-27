EDGERTON

City council incumbent Mark Wellnitz faces former city council member Anne Radtke in Edgerton’s Aldermanic District 3 in Tuesday’s election.

Both candidates are longtime city residents.

District 3 covers the northcentral part of Edgerton.

The Gazette asked the candidates these questions:

Q: What are the two or three biggest issues facing Edgerton?

Wellnitz: “Obviously, balancing the budget is always an issue. Whoever has that position is always going to have to deal with that.

“Also, keeping the roads in shape is always the issue. We recently got a $1.2 million grant to help redo roads. I’m looking forward to seeing the work on that happen.

“Keeping everything in check, as far the infrastructure goes. We need to keep up to date without having a big tax hike. It’s a tight balance.”

Radtke: “I think every city is facing similar challenges. For me, the ones that stand out are:

“I want to stand up for security in our schools and with our children.

“Continue to support our recreational facilities, including our library. I love to see our library busy and the soccer kids playing in the park.

“Promoting road maintenance and security. I also want to ensure that our businesses continue to flourish—that’s very important.”

Q: Why do you want to serve?

Wellnitz: “I like being involved in the community. I like to see what’s going on, being a part of changes that need to be made and helping to maintain things that are going good.”

Radtke: “My kids are off to college, and I have time to go back into it again. I want to help out, and I want to give people a choice in the voting booth.”

