DELAVAN

Voters will choose between two candidates for Delavan Town Board chairman Tuesday.

Ryan Simons is the incumbent, and Larry Malsch is a town board member.

Ryan Simons (I)

Age: 53

Address: 2601 N. Shore Drive, Delavan.

Education: Bachelor’s degree in marketing and international business, UW-Madison; master’s degree in finance and marketing, UW-Whitewater.

Job: Real estate broker, owner of Delavan Lake Store.

Community service: Treasurer of Delavan North Shore Lake Group, Town of Delavan Friends of the Park, Delavan Lake Improvement Association, Delavan Historical Society.

Elected posts: Delavan Town Board supervisor, chairman.

Major campaign issues: “I will listen to residents, plan for the future and protect our lake and citizens. I will improve roads and bridges with proper planning and budgeting. My pledge to protect also stands firm, and I will continue to protect the town of Delavan, its resources and its residents and keep taxes level.”

Larry Malsch

Age: Did not provide

Address: 417 First St., Delavan.

Education: Graduate of FBI National Academy, Gateway Technical College and Southern Police Institute in Louisville, Kentucky.

Job: Walworth County Courts jury bailiff, retired Delavan police chief, hospital corpsman in the U.S. Navy.

Community service: Chairman of the annual Christmas Day dinner, Walworth County Chiefs of Police Association, spearheaded Deaf Warning System, Walworth County Selective Service Board, Walworth County Ad Hoc Emergency 911 System Committee, member of the American Legion.

Elected posts: Town board for 10 years, Delavan City Council for four years.

Major campaign issues: Did not provide.