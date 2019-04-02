ELKHORN

Voters in the Elkhorn Area School District on Tuesday chose to elect two newcomers to the board, unseating an incumbent.

Kevin Gahart earned the most votes, followed by Ed Scaro. Dan Thompson, the incumbent, finished in third place—only 64 votes behind Scaro.

Carol Burton did not run for re-election for her seat.

Gahart, 44, of 239 Winsor St., Elkhorn, owns Blue Ribbon Freight. He has three children in district schools.

He was not immediately available for comment Tuesday night.

In an interview before the election, Gahart said he wanted to see less emphasis on standardized testing when compared to a more generalized education.

He also said the district had put too much stock in things such as facilities additions that are “new and look good.”

Scaro, 58, of 525 W. Court St., Elkhorn, went to Elkhorn Area High School. He recently celebrated his 40th reunion.

He moved back to Elkhorn in 1996 and currently works as an environmental manager at Rexnord in Milwaukee.

Getting started on the board, Scaro said, he wants to get up to speed on the district’s budget. He said his predecessors moved the district on the right path and that he wants to continue with that vision for the district.

Scaro has served with the high school’s safety and security team.

He said he wants to have better communication with everyone in the district about what is going on behind the scenes. So much is being done with local law enforcement to make the schools safer, and he wants to make sure that is known.

School safety is about making sure everyone is comfortable coming to work and fulfilling their goals of sharing knowledge with the students, he said.

“It is an important, a very important matter for our district,” he said. “It’s something we’re just gonna have to live with for a long time as we move forward.”

He said he was glad there was a lot of voter participation.