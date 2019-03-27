WHITEWATER

Attorneys Chad Buehler and Patrick Taylor are in the running to be Whitewater’s next municipal judge.

Chad T. Buehler

Age: 41

Address: 266 Lakeview Drive, Whitewater.

Education: Bachelor of Science degree in political science, UW-Madison; law degree, John Marshall Law School, Chicago.

Job: Attorney and owner of Buehler Law Office in Whitewater.

Community service: Whitewater Kiwanis Club member, Jefferson County Law Day.

Elected posts: None

Major campaign issues: “I have 15 years of Wisconsin law practice experience and served as attorney of record or participating attorney in over 500 Wisconsin Circuit Court cases. I am committed to the safety and preservation of the Whitewater community. The nature of the cases I have worked on throughout my career are similar to the matters that routinely come before the municipal court, making me uniquely qualified and experienced to serve the community as municipal judge.”

Patrick E. Taylor

Age: 62

Address: 129 N. Esterly Ave., Whitewater.

Education: Law degree.

Job: Lawyer and educator.

Community service: Whitewater Board of Zoning Appeals; Whitewater Ethics Committee; Whitewater Grocery Co., finance and legal committee; Kiwanis Club.

Elected posts: None

Major campaign issues: “For 35 years I have been a litigator and trial attorney, resulting in hundreds of court appearances before state and federal judges. I teach business law at UW-Whitewater. I will work effectively with the police and community to address issues using all the tools at my disposal. I will reduce repeat offenders through sentencing that includes fines, counseling, community service and educational programs.”