MILTON

Two opponents are challenging Milton Mayor Anissa Welch for her job, which she has held since 2015.

Loren Lippincott and Daniel Loofboro will be on the ballot with Welch on Tuesday.

Welch served on the city council for two terms before being elected mayor.

Lippincott is the former chief of the Milton and town of Beloit fire departments. He retired from the Milton department in 2016 after 40 years in fire service.

Loofboro is a newcomer to local politics.

The Gazette asked the candidates these questions:

Q: What role do you think the mayor should play in the community and in city decision-making?

Lippincott: The mayor should offer direction and support to city staff and assist the council in decision-making, he said.

Loofboro: The mayor is a leader in the community who should be available to the public when people have questions or concerns. Loofboro believes the council, mayor and city staff should work together on solving problems.

Welch: As mayor, Welch said she served as an ambassador for the city and developed relationships with other leaders and communities while also giving direction to city staff and the city council.

Q: What do you think are the most important issues affecting the community?

Lippincott: His priorities include keeping a balanced budget while being mindful of state-imposed levy limits, the school district referendum—which he supports but does not believe the council should endorse—and re-evaluating the relationship the Milton Fire Department has with the Janesville Fire Department.

Loofboro: Top issues are building a new fire station that is not shared with Janesville and growth.

Welch: The budget is always the city’s biggest concern. Maintaining a balanced budget sends ripple effects through the community and should reflect the values of the community.

Q: The city is expected to see steady residential growth in coming years. Do you think Milton is prepared? Does anything need to change for the community to accommodate more residents?

Lippincott: The city should “worry” about how to provide services as it attracts more residents and businesses, he said. Lippincott said he supports growth but believes it should not happen rapidly and the city needs to plan for increased services.

Loofboro: Milton needs more restaurants and businesses to provide for and attract more people.

Welch: The city is in a good position to handle growth because of upgraded utilities and careful planning.

Q: The city has seen an uptick in commercial and manufacturing growth. What kinds of businesses do you think Milton needs to attract?

Lippincott: Growth in the industrial park is good, and the city should continue to support businesses, he said. The city should focus on selling vacant buildings before constructing new buildings.

Loofboro: The city is missing a fast-food restaurant and would benefit from having places where people could eat and shop when they are driving on the bypass.

Welch: Milton has done a good job attracting diverse businesses but continues to face challenges filling vacant storefronts.