BELOIT

Three incumbents are running uncontested for seats on the seven-member Beloit City Council.

Clinton Anderson (I)

Age: 25

Address: 1679 Prairie Ave., Beloit.

Education: Bachelor’s degree in psychology from UW-Whitewater in 2018.

Job: Volunteer coordinator/shelter advocate at YWCA Rock County.

Community service: Hockey coach for Beloit Youth Hockey Association.

Elected posts: Current member of Beloit City Council.

Major campaign issues: “The vacancy rate for housing is incredibly low, and the number of available affordable housing (units) in Beloit is low. That, and the restrictions the state puts on municipalities for rental inspections makes some housing unlivable. This leads to the homeless crisis in Beloit. The city must partner with service providers in the area to help keep people off the streets.”

Sherry Blakeley (I)

Age: 65

Address: 745 Milwaukee Road, Beloit.

Education: Bachelor of Arts degree from Beloit College.

Job: Writer.

Community service: Equal Opportunities Commission and NAACP.

Elected posts: Beloit City Council since 2017.

Major campaign issues: “While continuing to help maintain the city’s financial health, I will represent citizens from throughout the city and give voice to those who sometimes feel neglected by government.”

Nancy V. Forbeck (I)

Age: Did not provide.

Address: 430 E. Grand Ave., Beloit.

Education: Graduate of UW-Madison and Beloit Catholic High School.

Job: Retired teacher, executive director for Visit Beloit and executive director for Greater Beloit Chamber of Commerce.

Elected posts: None.

Major campaign issues: “Continued prosperity in new, growing companies; gainful employment; clean and safe neighborhoods; encourage and support events for citizens to enjoy; recognize and alleviate poverty.”