TOWN OF DELAVAN

Three candidates are competing for two seats on the Delavan Town Board.

The ballot includes incumbents Kim Jedlicka and Larry Malsch and newcomer Katherine Gaulke.

Katherine R. Gaulke

Age: 40

Address: 4979 Hickory Court, Delavan.

Education: Doctorate, Capella University; master’s degree, University of Florida-Gainesville; bachelor’s degree, Saint Leo University.

Job: College professor.

Community service: Town of Delavan Public Works Committee, Delavan Lake Improvement Association, Rotary Club, Walworth County Community Alliance, Open Arms Free Clinic, Wisconsin Association of Free and Charitable Clinics, Family Resource Coalition of Walworth County.

Elected posts: None.

Major campaign issues: “I am running because we need board members with skills in construction management, grant writing, fundraising and human resources. I will be a watchdog for the taxpayer’s dollars; protect our lake; work to fix our roads; ensure our police, fire and rescue have the resources needed to keep us safe; and maintain a fiscally responsible budget. I am committed to being your voice.”

Kim Jedlicka (I)

Age: 57

Address: 2824 S. County O, Delavan.

Education: Associate degree in medical technology and ASCP certified.

Job: Administrative assistant.

Community service: Delavan Youth Soccer coach; Market Day coordinator for St. Andrew’s Catholic School; site coordinator for annual Day of Service event; Fit Kids; Habitat for Humanity; Comet Booster Club.

Elected posts: Town board member, secretary of St. Andrew’s Catholic School Board.

Major campaign issues: “I believe a board should be a group of diverse thinkers who represent the citizens of the town and feel it is imperative the citizens have a voice. I will uphold the integrity of the office and be transparent in all my decisions. It is my promise to protect the financial well-being of the town and the lake using the best management practices when making decisions.”

Larry Malsch

Age: Did not provide.

Address: 417 First St., Delavan.

Education: Graduate of FBI National Academy, Gateway Technical College and Southern Police Institute in Louisville, Kentucky.

Job: Jury bailiff for Walworth County Courts, retired Delavan police chief, hospital corpsman in the U.S. Navy.

Community service: Organized the annual Christmas Day dinner; Walworth County Chiefs of Police Association; spearheaded Deaf Warning System; Walworth County Selective Service Board; Walworth County Ad Hoc Emergency 911 System Committee; member of the American Legion, FBI National Academy Associates, Wisconsin Law Enforcement Officers Association and Wisconsin Association of Homicide Investigators.

Elected posts: Town board member for 10 years, Delavan City Council for four years.

Major campaign issues: Did not provide.