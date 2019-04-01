JANESVILLE

Wisconsin’s spring elections are Tuesday, and, as usual, a small number of people will be making big decisions.

Rock County Clerk Lisa Tollefson said municipal clerks are telling her that early voting numbers are low, so she has revised her estimate of a 20 percent turnout among eligible voters to 15 percent.

That’s 18,238 of the 121,591 eligible voters in the county.

Turnout likely will be greater in the Milton School District, where controversy has swirled in recent weeks and where residents are being asked to approve a referendum to improve school buildings.

The Clinton School District also has a referendum on the ballot.

Everyone will be able to vote for a new state Supreme Court justice. That race has been a highly charged fight with liberals and conservatives firing broadsides on behalf of one or the other candidate, Lisa Neubauer or Bryan Hagedorn.

Voters also have a variety of options as they choose members of city councils, and town, village and school boards.

Voters in Rock and Walworth counties who need to research their voting options can see The Gazette’s election roundup online.

Tollefson and Janesville Clerk-Treasurer Dave Godek expected some lines in the Milton School District polling places but nothing like those last November.

The city of Janesville has one polling place that is also in the Milton School District, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 3001 N. Wright Road.

Election reminders:

Polls are open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Voters must be registered. To check if you are registered, go to

myvote.wi.gov

.

If you’re not registered, you may register at the polls Tuesday. A proof of residence is required. A driver’s license with correct address or state ID card will do the trick.

People may use a bank statement, utility bill or credit card statement with their address on it as proof of residence. The statement does not have to be on paper. It can be on a smartphone.

If you don’t know where you vote, check with the clerk of your town, village or city, or go online to

myvote.wi.gov

.

This website contains a wealth of information, including a list of everything on the ballot for any voter.

Photo ID must be presented to election officials before voting. Most will be able to use their driver’s licenses or state ID cards as their photo IDs.

To see a full list of acceptable forms of ID, go online to bringitwisconsin.com or contact your municipal clerk.

This will be the only opportunity to vote this year for most Wiscon sin residents. No election is scheduled for November, although it might feel like there is as candidates jockey for position ahead of the November 2020 presidential elections.