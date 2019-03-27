The Janesville City Council race has one registered write-in candidate, Richard Reinke.

Reinke took out papers to appear on the ballot but did not return the necessary paperwork on time. He decided to give it a shot as a write-in candidate because the current council members facing re-election are “stale,” he said.

Richard Reinke

Age: 79

Address: 1901 Rockport Road

Job: Retired. Former engineer.

Education: Janesville Senior High School

Community service: Rock County 4-H Fair and Rock River Thresheree

Elected posts: None

Why he’s running: “We’ve got to change things here in Janesville. We’ve got to quit working on figuring out ways to spend money and bill the taxpayer. We’ve got to figure out ways to cut people’s property tax. … Janesville needs new blood.”

Major campaign issues: “Instead of spending money on things like ARISE that are nice to have but we don’t need it right now, we’ve got to get spending under control and start luring in some businesses. We need to generate something in this town to put business back in Janesville.”