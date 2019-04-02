ELECTION RESULTS

Here are the unofficial vote totals for other races in Tuesday's election. Check marks are used to indicate the winners. (I) signifies incumbents.

ROCK COUNTY

Beloit

City council

> Nancy V. Forbeck (I) 2,359

> Clinton Anderson (I) 2,238

> Sherry Blakeley (I) 2,116

Beloit School Board

> John C. Wong (I) 2,343

> Megan Miller 1,791

> John Winkelmann 1,749

> Pam Charles (I) 1,736

Phillip L. Vanlandingham, Jr. 1,276

Ami Christophersen 1,199

Torie Champeny 900

Joe Walls 68

Beloit Town Board chairwoman

> Tammy Maegli 827

Diane M. Greenlee (I) 523

Beloit Turner School Board

> Kristie A. Petitt (I) 785

> Dannie C. Shear (I) 740

> Carl McMillian 716

Kimberly Ward (I) 707

Jon Tysse 355

Town of Center

Town board Supervisor 1

> Lenny Heath 127

Dick Zanzinger (I) 121

Footville

Village trustee

> Rich Woodstock (I) 120

> Randy Baertschi (I) 111

> Nate Beal 105

Chuck Hagmann (I) 104

Dick Laws 59

Town of Plymouth

Town board supervisor 1

> Brad Inman 133

Bill Redmer (I) 95

Orfordville

Parkview School Board

> Zach Knutson 787

> Jennie Krajeck 652

> Dianne Myhre (I) 636

Tina Suiter-Meyers 481

Brett A. Farnsworth 376

Village trustee

> Beth Schmidt (I) 204

> Nikki Tuffree 171

> Chuck Boyce 167

Alexander R. Rucker 114

WALWORTH COUNTY

Darien

Village president

> Jane Stiles 197

Cheryl Kaugenberg 58

Delavan

Town board chairperson

> Larry Malsch 622

Ryan Simons 599

Town board supervisor

> Kim Jedlicka 693

> Katherine R. Gaulke 632

Larry Malsch 612

Geneva Town

Town board supervisor 1

> Jeff Monroe 471

Laura Woolard 407

Town board supervisor 2

> Kathleen E. Scanlan 535

Kurt Hintz 362

Whitewater

Municipal judge

> Patrick E. Taylor 594

Chad T. Buehler 583

GREEN COUNTY

Albany

School district referendum

> Yes 436

No 389

Brodhead

City referendum

Yes 240

> No 413

Brodhead City Council

> Erin Menzel 415

> Paul Huffman 403

> Deb Fox (I) 309

Tim Stocks 203

Thomas L. Simpson 184

Richard Peach (I) 97

GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement

  • Keep it clean. Comments that are obscene, vulgar or sexually oriented will be removed. Creative spelling of such terms or implied use of such language is banned, also.
  • Don't threaten to hurt or kill anyone.
  • Be nice. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
  • Harassing comments. If you are the subject of a harassing comment or personal attack by another user, do not respond in-kind. Use the "Report comment abuse" link below to report offensive comments.
  • Share what you know. Give us your eyewitness accounts, background, observations and history.
  • Do not libel anyone. Libel is writing something false about someone that damages that person's reputation.
  • Ask questions. What more do you want to know about the story?
  • Stay focused. Keep on the story's topic.
  • Help us get it right. If you spot a factual error or misspelling, email newsroom@gazettextra.com or call 1-800-362-6712.
  • Remember, this is our site. We set the rules, and we reserve the right to remove any comments that we deem inappropriate.

Report comment abuse

Users on iOS devices (iPhone, iPad) are currently unable to comment. This is a known bug.