ELECTION RESULTS
Here are the unofficial vote totals for other races in Tuesday's election. Check marks are used to indicate the winners. (I) signifies incumbents.
ROCK COUNTY
Beloit
City council
> Nancy V. Forbeck (I) 2,359
> Clinton Anderson (I) 2,238
> Sherry Blakeley (I) 2,116
Beloit School Board
> John C. Wong (I) 2,343
> Megan Miller 1,791
> John Winkelmann 1,749
> Pam Charles (I) 1,736
Phillip L. Vanlandingham, Jr. 1,276
Ami Christophersen 1,199
Torie Champeny 900
Joe Walls 68
Beloit Town Board chairwoman
> Tammy Maegli 827
Diane M. Greenlee (I) 523
Beloit Turner School Board
> Kristie A. Petitt (I) 785
> Dannie C. Shear (I) 740
> Carl McMillian 716
Kimberly Ward (I) 707
Jon Tysse 355
Town of Center
Town board Supervisor 1
> Lenny Heath 127
Dick Zanzinger (I) 121
Footville
Village trustee
> Rich Woodstock (I) 120
> Randy Baertschi (I) 111
> Nate Beal 105
Chuck Hagmann (I) 104
Dick Laws 59
Town of Plymouth
Town board supervisor 1
> Brad Inman 133
Bill Redmer (I) 95
Orfordville
Parkview School Board
> Zach Knutson 787
> Jennie Krajeck 652
> Dianne Myhre (I) 636
Tina Suiter-Meyers 481
Brett A. Farnsworth 376
Village trustee
> Beth Schmidt (I) 204
> Nikki Tuffree 171
> Chuck Boyce 167
Alexander R. Rucker 114
WALWORTH COUNTY
Darien
Village president
> Jane Stiles 197
Cheryl Kaugenberg 58
Delavan
Town board chairperson
> Larry Malsch 622
Ryan Simons 599
Town board supervisor
> Kim Jedlicka 693
> Katherine R. Gaulke 632
Larry Malsch 612
Geneva Town
Town board supervisor 1
> Jeff Monroe 471
Laura Woolard 407
Town board supervisor 2
> Kathleen E. Scanlan 535
Kurt Hintz 362
Whitewater
Municipal judge
> Patrick E. Taylor 594
Chad T. Buehler 583
GREEN COUNTY
Albany
School district referendum
> Yes 436
No 389
Brodhead
City referendum
Yes 240
> No 413
Brodhead City Council
> Erin Menzel 415
> Paul Huffman 403
> Deb Fox (I) 309
Tim Stocks 203
Thomas L. Simpson 184
Richard Peach (I) 97
