JANESVILLE

Four incumbents are seeking re-election to the Janesville City Council while trying to stave off a lone challenger in the race.

Sue Conley, Jim Farrell, Doug Marklein and Tom Wolfe are trying to keep their seats on the council. Jan Chesmore, a newcomer, is trying to supplant one of them.

The Gazette asked each candidate the same three questions. Here are their responses, edited for clarity and brevity.

Q: As the city addresses its housing shortage, how would you ensure that new housing options reach all income levels?

Chesmore: “I want more knowledge about it (a possible “tiny homes” project for the homeless). I want to know how those are going to be maintained. Living in the Fourth Ward, if they’re going to put the homeless right next door to me, I want to know who’s going to maintain those.”

Conley: “That’s one of my highest priorities. As we look at different developers who want to come in and build multifamily units, I want to make sure we touch on all the housing needs. Not just high-end, not just low-end, but all of them because we need it everywhere.”

Farrell: “I would say we need to look at our incentive plans, TIF (tax increment financing) plans to see if we can attract housing for all different areas. I think we need to help developers as much as possible with proper site selection, the most appropriate site selection. We need to maybe review our comprehensive plan to see if we need to make some adjustments to allow different housing in our city.”

Marklein: “The rents that people have been charged have not kept pace with the cost of replacing new housing units at any price level. ... It’s a huge deterrent for people coming in because they are not able to get a reasonable rent to pay for the cost of construction. There’s a gap there, and everybody is wrestling, not just in Janesville but throughout Wisconsin, with how do we meet the gap?”

Wolfe: “As a practical matter, it’s already happening. We have an affordable housing project in the works downtown behind the police department. We’ve expanded our TIF support for residential properties to the entire city. Although none have happened yet, the result of that will probably be less than market rates for a few years until rents adjust to the regional market.”

Q: What role should the council play in recruiting companies to the redeveloped GM site?

Chesmore: “Do we need to put a mall there? No. Recruiting companies, I think they’re very knowledgeable on what needs to come to Janesville. All I need to know is when they come there, they’re not leaving.”

Conley: “I don’t really see a role for the council in recruiting companies. It really is in my view a staff function. They know how to structure the deals. They know what the site is best suited for. They’re the ones who really have all the information. I think we’ll probably add a (TIF) district at the former GM site.”

Farrell: “Being open to possibly TIF assistance or help like that. We should work with potential developers if they have issues as far as infrastructure needs. ... Occasionally our economic development department, if they make some connections with possible developers, they should make sure they refer them to the proper people in (current site owner) Commercial Development Company.”

Marklein: “We should continue to make sure Janesville is an attractive community that will attract not only businesses that want to locate in Janesville but also that we’ve got the skilled workforce that can handle anything they would bring here. ... We also need to have amenities that will make this a desirable city to locate.”

Wolfe: “There’s going to be TIF assistance requested for those projects. If there isn’t, that’s fine. But it only stands to reason there’s going to be some redevelopment assistance in part of that because of infrastructure needs. There’s going to be roads cut through the JATCO site. … I expect there’s going to be some incentive needed to fully develop that parcel.”

Q: How would you extend some of the downtown redevelopment efforts so they reach all parts of the city?

Chesmore: “I hate to beat an old horse; it has everything to do with being business friendly. It has everything to do with parking. If they’re doing it in Beloit, they can be doing it in Janesville. … Before they start another project, they need to complete the first project. I see them doing all sorts of things, and nothing’s getting completed. We just need to complete things and go, ‘Look at that. This was a plus.’”

Conley: “As we look at adding multifamily housing development heading down Milton Avenue—if that development in what used to be the boys baseball field comes to be, that’s going to inspire more development probably along the Milton Avenue corridor. There are some older buildings that could use a little help.”

Farrell: “We need to look more at the Milton Avenue area. I live in this area. We should be working with some of the developers in this area and encourage them. There is some TIF money available. I think it’s important for the south side that we continue to look for some companies ... We need to be aware there’s all parts of the city that we have an obligation to work toward improving and increasing the growth and economic prosperity.”

Marklein: “I think we’ve been very proactive in addressing all parts of the city on what we can do to make the entire city good. The downtown gets the headlines because that’s where the most visible things are, but there are movements throughout the city to help the south side, west side, north side and Milton Avenue corridor.”

Wolfe: “I’m not sure those massive infrastructure needs are paramount in the rest of the city (compared to downtown). However, I’d certainly be open to listening to it. ... My hope is especially in terms of the south side, the development of the GM plant is going to start to develop other retail and housing because critical mass is what brings people to want to do those things.”