MILTON

Many residents will wait with bated breath Tuesday to see if the Milton School District can accomplish what it has failed to do twice since 2016: pass a facilities referendum.

Voters will decide whether to allow the district to borrow $59.9 million for additions and renovations to nearly every school; additions to the high school’s technical education areas, STEM classrooms and gymnasium; a new high school pool; and district maintenance.

Northside Intermediate School is the only school that will not see any construction if the referendum passes.

Projects to be completed with referendum borrowing include:

A secure entrance at Consolidated Elementary School.

Americans with Disabilities Act improvements at six of the seven schools.

Four new classrooms at Harmony Elementary School.

Art and music classroom additions at East Elementary School to eliminate classes taught in the basement.

Cafeteria expansions at East Elementary, West Elementary and Milton Middle School to accommodate more than one class per lunch period.

Additional classrooms at West Elementary School.

Four new science classrooms at Milton Middle School.

New band/choir rooms at the middle and high schools.

A new special education wing at the middle school.

If passed, the referendum will cost district taxpayers $164 per year—$13.67 per month—per $100,000 of property value, raising the tax rate $1.64.

The district has seen two facility referendums fail since 2016. The issue has become a flashpoint in the community, and many residents have formed strong opinions for and against the referendums and school district officials.

Tuesday’s referendum is the first to exclude the construction of a new high school with subsequent reconfiguration of grade levels in other schools.

The referendum price tag has decreased with each failed initiative.

In 2016, the district asked for $87 million to build a new high school and expand East Elementary.

Two years later, the district scaled back its ask to $69.9 million for a new high school and East Elementary addition, but that proposal fell by a larger margin than the 2016 referendum, leaving board members scrambling to understand why.

If passed, the current referendum would allow the district to build a new pool at the high school and pay for patches to fix the existing pool during construction.

The pool was closed March 1 because its HVAC system failed. The district plans to fix the ventilation system and make other repairs to last until a new pool is constructed.

If the referendum fails, district officials must find alternative funding for repairs that are already underway.

The district could take money from its fund balance or borrow up to $1 million without approval from voters, as allowed by state law.

The high school pool is the only pool in Milton and serves both students and the community.

JP Cullen will be the construction manager if the referendum passes and will lead the bidding process for each project.