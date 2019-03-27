EDGERTON

Former mayor and longtime Edgerton City Council member Matt McIntyre is facing a new challenge in the city’s 1st District.

Sarah Braun, his opponent, hopes to earn a council seat to bring new ideas and energy to the post. McIntyre touts his experience.

District 1 covers an area north of West Fulton Street, west of North Main Street and east of West Second Street. It also covers the part of Edgerton that is in Dane County.

The candidates answered these questions:

Q: What are the two or three major issues facing Edgerton?

McIntyre: “We need additional jobs and businesses at our north-side business park. We don’t get a lot of contacts, and I always follow up on those. I’ve talked to county officials and others, and I think some of our covenants (at the business park) could be a little bit too restrictive.

“We always need to try to keep up our streets as best we can. We also need to make sure our recreational facilities are in good shape and make sure they’re taken care of for families.”

Braun: “I know that city infrastructure is a concern. I know that that is on the docket for the city this year—some of the roads.

“I have personally been involved with working on a museum project. It’s not directly associated with the historic preservation commission, but they gave me the OK to go ahead to work on that. There used to be a nonprofit involved in that (the museum), and I think a lot of people would like to see something come of that.

“I would like to see more variety of business development downtown. I could bring my background in sustainable tourism and bring in some innovative ideas for downtown. We really do a have a large tourism base with Lake Koshkonong. I really think that tourism is an untapped resource here.

“We had some population growth last year, but one of the keys to a sustainable community is growth. We’ve got to create more opportunities and jobs. The cost of living is more manageable here than it is in Madison, so you get the great feeling of a small town, but it’s close to an urban center.”

Q: Why do you want to serve?

Braun: “I want to hear other people’s ideas and share my ideas. There’s something really appealing about small towns—it’s an all-American feeling. It’s a close-knit community where people know each other.”

McIntyre: “I enjoy being on the city council, and I want to keep doing things to help our city be the best possible, and help keep things moving forward.”