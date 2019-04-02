MILTON

Milton School District voters approved a $59.9 million referendum Tuesday, ending three years of friction over how to address the district's ailing facilities.

Voters gave the district the green light to borrow millions of dollars for additions and renovations to nearly every school; additions to the high school’s technical education areas, STEM classrooms and gymnasium; a new high school pool; and district maintenance.

Northside Intermediate School is the only school that will not be touched by construction.

Since 2016, the district has twice failed to approve a solution to its facilities issues.

Projects to be completed with referendum borrowing include:

A secure entrance at Consolidated Elementary School.

Americans with Disabilities Act improvements at six of the seven schools.

Four new classrooms at Harmony Elementary School.

Art and music classroom additions at East Elementary School to eliminate classes taught in the basement.

Cafeteria expansions at East Elementary, West Elementary and Milton Middle School to accommodate more than one class per lunch period.

Additional classrooms at West Elementary School.

Four new science classrooms at Milton Middle School.

New band/choir rooms at the middle and high schools.

A new special education wing at the middle school.

The referendum will cost district taxpayers $164 per year—$13.67 per month—per $100,000 of property value, raising the school tax rate $1.64.

This story will be updated.