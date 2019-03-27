EDGERTON

An Edgerton City Council incumbent who says she loves serving on the council faces a lifelong city resident and U.S. Navy veteran for the District 2 seat.

The veteran, Anthony Olson, could not be reached for this story, but in a previous interview he told The Gazette he wants to advocate for veterans and maintain the economic well-being of the city.

The 2nd District covers most of the western part of the city.

Incumbent Candy Davis answered these questions:

Q: What are the top two or three issues that Edgerton faces?

Davis: “I think continuing to stay within our budget so we don’t have to increase taxes is the main one. That’s tough enough to do as it is, but we’re also trying to maintain the city’s roads and streets. The department of public works does a good job, but we’re trying to figure how we can do more than just patch up the potholes.

“We’re trying to look ahead to see what needs to be done and try to prioritize what needs to be done first. Those two (streets and budgeting) kind of go hand-in-hand.

“We also have to have continued growth from a business perspective, both downtown and throughout the entire city. It doesn’t have to be big businesses. Sometimes we need places for just the essentials.

“We also need to continue to try for businesses in the industrial park. But it’s got to be a good match for Edgerton. It’s like when you’re hiring somebody for a job—it’s got to be a good match.”

Q: What else do you want people to know?

Davis: “I love serving on the city council. I like what I do and take pride in voting for things for the right reasons, for the whole city.”