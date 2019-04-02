ELKHORN

Elkhorn voters picked city council incumbent Tom Myrin to serve another term on the council as District 5 alderman.

Myrin finished with 56.6 percent of the vote and topped Bruce Lechner, who previously served on the council before moving out of his former district, according to results available Tuesday night.

Myrin, 60, of 320 West Hidden Trail, Elkhorn, joined the council five years ago. He is a manager at US Bank who was named 2016 volunteer of the year for the Elkhorn Economic Development Alliance.

Myrin said Tuesday he was excited to continue what he has been working on. He thanked voters for giving him the chance to do that.

He has said he hopes his work with the economic group comes to fruition, leading to the building of more homes in the city.

Myrin said he wants to let real estate agents and home builders know Elkhorn is not an expensive place to build homes. With its affordable housing and high-quality school district, the city is a great place for people to raise families, he said.

Myrin said he will have another two years to keep taxes down, as well as “try to get more homes built and get more businesses to come to Elkhorn.”

He said Lechner was a good opponent, and the race was tighter than he thought it would be.

Lechner was appointed to the council as the District 3 representative in July 2014. In July 2018, he stepped down from his seat after moving into District 5.

The District 3 seat was on the ballot as a write-in. Ron Dunwiddie, a former council member, filled that seat after Lechner moved into District 5.

Dunwiddie received six of the nine write-in votes for District 3, but it was not clear Tuesday night if he had registered as a write-in candidate, Walworth County Clerk Kim Bushey said. Three other people received one write-in vote each.

Tim Shiroda and Frank Boggs, who both ran unopposed, were re-elected to their council seats.