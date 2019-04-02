WHITEWATER

Whitewater School District voters on Tuesday chose one incumbent and one newcomer to fill two open school board seats.

Jim Stewart and Jennifer E. Kienbaum will be on the school board after they received 1,673 and 1,486 votes, respectively. Amy Hagen Curtis finished out of the running with 55 fewer votes than Kienbaum.

Brian Brunner did not run again for his seat.

Stewart, 83, of 745 W. Center St., Whitewater, already had about 24 years of experience on the board. He has also served on the city council, as well as in the state Assembly for two years in the 1980s.

Stewart is retired, but he was a U.S. Army officer for 20 years, a professor of military science at UW-Whitewater and an assistant business manager for Middleton schools.

Stewart said Tuesday night while he was out picking up his campaign signs that he was humbled that voters chose him again.

After voters in the fall showed their support for an operational referendum, Stewart said, the board needed to judiciously handle the money and make sure it goes where it was planned.

The board, he said, will also tackle the district’s upcoming budget and its ongoing strategic plan.

Kienbaum, 39, of N6904 County P, Delavan, is the chief compliance officer for a multiseries trust at US Bank. She graduated from UW-Whitewater in 2001 and runs a local Cub Scouts troop.

She previously served on the Rock Prairie Montessori School Board in Janesville from 2011 to 2017.

Kienbaum said she was “extremely grateful” to receive support from the community. She said she will listen to the district’s needs with an open mind and put the needs of children first.

She has a child with an individualized education program, known as an IEP, and said again Tuesday night special education and student mental health will be priorities for her going forward.