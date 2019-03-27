ORFORDVILLE

Voters will have four candidates to choose from Tuesday when they fill three seats on the Orfordville Parkview School Board.

Incumbent Dianne Myhre faces challengers Jennie Krajeck, Tina Suiter-Meyers and Zach Knutson.

A fifth candidate, Brett Farnsworth, is no longer running for school board.

Jennie Krajeck

Age: 41

Address: 321 N. Main St., Orfordville.

Education: Bachelor of Arts degree in public relations and advertising, UW-Whitewater; graduate of Parkview High School.

Job: Account executive, Lamar Advertising Company.

Community service: UW-Whitewater Communications Department Advisory Board, Parkview Booster Club, Viking Youth Basketball and Special Olympics basketball, Leadership Development Academy Board of Directors, HealthNet of Rock County committee, Forward Janesville Government Relations Committee, Downtown Janesville Inc. Board of Directors and events and marketing committees.

Elected posts: None. Appointed to the school board in December 2018.

Major campaign issues: “I think our district is in a great place with constant progress in motion. There are numerous people and other entities involved in the Parkview School District, but I think students are our main focus. I want to assist in the progress our district is making to be transparent and provide excellent communication to keep all interested parties involved in our wonderful district.”

Zach Knutson

Age: 34

Address: 11516 S. Merlet Road, Beloit.

Education: Bachelor of Business Administration degree in real estate and urban land economics, UW-Madison.

Job: Managing partner, North Rock Real Estate; Next Generation Construction.

Community service: Parkview Athletic Booster Club.

Elected posts: None

Major campaign issues: “My main goal is to increase open enrollment to the district and provide a larger budget to attract and reward our teachers; provide for more career prep opportunities; expand our academic focus on agribusiness, technology education and STEM; and boost trades-person programs focusing on electrical, plumbing and carpentry.”

Dianne Myhre (I)

Age: 44

Address: 108 S. Center St., Orfordville.

Education: Some college.

Job: Massage therapist.

Community service: Raised dogs for Endeavor Autism Service Dogs, band parent boosters.

Elected posts: Current Parkview School Board member.

Major campaign issues: “When I became part of the board, it wasn’t for one specific reason. I am on the board to be a voice for all the stakeholders. I feel it is important to listen to the community, teachers and students. I also feel music is an important part of every education, so I want that to grow at Parkview.”

Tina Suiter-Meyers

Age: 46

Address: 410 Bretts Way, Orfordville.

Education: Bachelor’s degree in economics, Arizona State University.

Job: Business analyst.

Community service: Volunteered at Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin.

Elected posts: None

Major campaign issues: “I have gone to multiple school board and subcommittee meetings. My intent on going to meetings was never on issues that I had, but rather to be informed. Because of my interest, I was asked several times to run for school board. Due to an opening and my ability to commit to the role, I decided to run.”