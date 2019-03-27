ORFORDVILLE

Four candidates, including incumbent Beth Schmidt, are seeking three seats on the Orfordville Village Board.

Chuck Boyce

Age: 50

Address: 115 N. Main St., Orfordville.

Education: Graduate of Larkin High School in Elgin, Illinois; attended Elgin Community College.

Job: ASE master technician, auto mechanic.

Community service: None.

Elected posts: None.

Major campaign issues: “I want to create a new committee with the Parkview School Board, as there should be an open line of communication between the school district and the village. I want to draw businesses to offset the tax burden and promote the village. I want to see the public works department properly funded to improve the village. I believe selling vacant land in the village will help. I’m a supporter of our downtown area, and I will do what I can to keep it moving forward.”

Alexander R. Rucker

Age: 18

Address: 311 N. Mowe St., Orfordville.

Education: Rock County Christian School.

Job: Former painter at Hess Sweitzer Painting.

Community service: Volunteer at SAL in Orfordville, Adopt-a-Highway program, American Legion volunteer.

Elected posts: None.

Major campaign issues: “I have been in leadership positions at charitable organizations and understand the challenges facing us. I will seek opinions and work with the trustees and residents for the benefit of our community. I understand shared revenue cuts and budgetary concerns mean tough choices will have to be made. I look forward to working with the other trustees and looking for solutions within a limited budget.”

Beth Schmidt (I)

Age: 60

Address: 110 S. Wright St., Orfordville.

Education: Associate degree in accounting, Blackhawk Technical College; additional business professional development courses.

Job: Accounting staff at OfficePro.

Community service: Orfordville Economic Development Committee; member of Orfordville Planning Commission, personnel committee and public works committee; Lions Club.

Elected posts: Village board member since 2011.

Major campaign issues: “I am running to continue working on our strong growth and economic development. I am passionate about our community and am proud of the work we’ve been able to accomplish together, such as the progress downtown and the new brand of Orfordville. I look forward to serving as a trustee again in order to help maintain the good work we’ve already done.”

Nikki Tuffree

Age: 41

Address: 405 S. Wright St., Orfordville.

Education: Computer science degree, Edgewood College, Madison; master’s degree in business, UW-Whitewater.

Job: Business analyst for a Boston-based company, owner of a direct-sales business.

Community service: None.

Elected posts: Orfordville Chamber of Commerce treasurer.

Major campaign issues: “My main focuses will be to make sure we keep improving our village, help the local businesses grow, and keep our community strong and vibrant. I would be honored to receive your vote and continue to work for the community.”