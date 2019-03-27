ELKHORN

A former Elkhorn City Council member seeks a different seat on the council Tuesday after moving out of his old district.

Bruce Lechner is running against incumbent Tom Myrin for District 5 alderman.

Lechner joined the council in April 2014 and represented District 3. He moved in July and had to step down.

Ron Dunwiddie filled the District 3 seat, which also is on the ballot Tuesday. That race will be decided by write-in votes, the city clerk has said.

Two council members, Tim Shiroda and Frank Boggs, are running unopposed for their seats.

Lechner has lived in Elkhorn since he moved here as a child. He has worked at Getzen, a local manufacturer of brass instruments, for 31 years.

Myrin joined the council in April 2014. He said he hopes the economic development the city has done will keep moving forward.

Here are responses the candidates gave to various questions:

Q: What have you learned from being on the council that will help you do better going forward?

Lechner: He said he didn’t know how the council operated until he joined it and learned about its financial oversight.

Lechner said the experience has given him a more open mind.

“Before, when you’re not on the council, you got kind of a one-minded opinion,” he said.

Myrin: He said his work with the Elkhorn Economic Development Alliance has been valuable, and he hopes to continue it for another term.

“I don’t want all the work we’ve done so far to not come to fruition—and that fruition is building more homes,” he said.

Q: Where do you think the city should spend more money, and where do you think it should spend less?

Lechner: Lechner said he wants to see taxes stay about the same, so he doesn’t support big increases in spending. But he pointed out some local roads need work.

The city can save money by planning ahead, although Elkhorn has been better about this recently, he said. Planning ahead avoids a Band-Aid approach that can mean more work in the future, he said.

Myrin: The city has a plan for street repairs over the next five to seven years, Myrin said.

Another project, funding the fire department, might require a referendum, he said.

He said he is not sure where the city can spend less money because the needs continue to grow.

“We haven’t done some of the things necessary to keep our city up to speed, and that’s evident in some of the roads we have downtown,” he said.

Q: What makes you the best candidate for this position?

Lechner: A priority for Lechner is listening to whatever problems constituents bring to his attention.

“I’m more than willing to look at them (the problems) with wide-open eyes and see what’s going on,” he said.

Lechner said he thinks he and Myrin are both good candidates.

Myrin: Myrin said he works with businesses regularly, helping them grow and make cuts where needed. He can apply this experience to the council.

“It’s the job I do every day,” he said.