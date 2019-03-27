BRODHEAD

Five candidates are competing for three positions on the Brodhead City Council.

Former council member Paul Huffman, interim council member Tim Stocks and residents Erin Menzel and Thomas Simpson are running along with incumbent Deb Fox.

Incumbent Richard Peach will appear on the ballot, but he told The Gazette he is no longer seeking re-election.

The Gazette was unable to reach Fox for comment.

Paul Huffman

Age: 36

Address: 904 Alpine St., Brodhead.

Education: Bachelor’s degree in mathematics from UW-Oshkosh.

Job: High school math teacher in Brodhead.

Community service: School events in Brodhead School District such as helping student committees, working concession stands and taking tickets at athletic events.

Elected posts: Brodhead City Council for one term.

Major campaign issues: None provided.

Erin Menzel

Age: 38

Address: 1201 W. Second Ave., Brodhead.

Education: Bachelor’s degree in criminal justice.

Job: Business community service coordinator.

Community service: Better Brodhead president, Brodhead Police Association.

Elected positions: None.

Major campaign issues: “I believe young people should be involved in the political process and civil service. Within our diverse opinions and experiences lies our strength as a community. I will help the city pursue a countywide ATV trail and encourage ATV enthusiasts to visit Brodhead and patronize our businesses. I also believe the city should start a teen court to allow the youth to play a part of the criminal justice system.”

Thomas L. Simpson

Age: 56

Address: 1305 20th St., Brodhead.

Job: Owns and operates a veterinary clinic and practices veterinary medicine.

Community service: None.

Elected posts: None.

Major campaign issues: “I’m concerned with how our tax dollars are being spent and how our government policies affect individuals and business owners. I believe our government needs to be responsible, accountable and transparent with how it spends the electorate’s money. I don’t want to see property taxes go up, but I realize we must spend money on maintaining, repairing and replacing infrastructure. I believe government should encourage private-sector economic growth, not stand in the way of it or compete with it.”

Tim Stocks

Age: 72

Address: 306 E. Eighth Ave., Brodhead.

Education: High school graduate.

Job: Retired from telecommunications industry.

Community service: Member of the Wallace-Culles-Maveus VFW Post 6858, author of “Brodhead Common Sense” blog and Facebook page.

Elected posts: Crawford County School Board in Seneca, interim Brodhead City Council position.

Major campaign issues: “I am passionate about providing responsible city government through increased transparency, data-based decision-making and impartial representation of citizens. The city’s infrastructure is in dire need of repairs, and our debt load is ominous while we consider a spring referendum to spend more money on unnecessary projects like a senior/community center.”