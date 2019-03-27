FOOTVILLE

Two candidates are challenging incumbents Randy Baertschi, Chuck Hagmann and Rich Woodstock for three spots on the Footville Village Board.

The Gazette was not able to reach Woodstock for comment.

Randy Baertschi (I)

Age: 72

Address: 129 Haberdale Drive, Footville.

Education: Graduate of Orfordville Parkview High School.

Job: Retired from hauling cars for Jack Allied Automotive and General Motors.

Community service: Lawn maintenance for Lutheran Valley Historical Society.

Elected posts: Member of Footville Village Board.

Major campaign issues: “I just like serving the community, listening to the residents and trying to get done what they want to get done in the village.”

Nate Beal

Age: 35

Address: 454 Galena Road, Footville.

Education: Graduate of Blackhawk Technical College.

Job: Welder and fabricator at Hufcor.

Elected posts: Past member of Footville Village Board.

Major campaign issues: “I just want to do what is best for the residents of Footville.”

Chuck Hagmann (I)

Age: 65

Address: 332 N. Gilbert St., Footville.

Education: Associate degree in architectural and structural design, Chippewa Valley Technical College.

Job: Store manager, Orfordville Ace Hardware; retired U.S. Navy chief petty officer, served 27 years.

Community service: Member of American Legion Post 237.

Elected posts: Parkview School Board, Footville Village Board for 11 years.

Major campaign issues: “I’ll try to help balance a limited budget in a small village. We have marginal growth potential, aging infrastructure and help from state and federal grants. But the board has to stay aware of pricing increases for required property and equipment maintenance.”

Dick Laws

Age: 77

Address: 120 Edwards St., Footville.

Education: High school graduate

Job: General Motors retiree.

Elected positions: Board of trustees

Major campaign issues: “I don’t like the way things are being done. I am running to see if I can make a difference.”